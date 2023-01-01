Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

22,673 KM

Details Description Features

$27,590

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

22,673KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10141623
  • Stock #: 19616
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE2LP120880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,673 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Auxiliary input jack
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Eco indicator
Automatic Air Conditioning

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Seating

60/40 split rear bench seat

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Star Safety System
USB Input Port
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
8” Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Power-Adjustable Heated Foldable Mirrors
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/ Driver Side Auto Up/Down
3-Spoke, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

