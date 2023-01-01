Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,590

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

SE w/ Sunroof, Heated Searing Wheel, Apple CarPlay

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

56,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10163763
  • Stock #: 19788
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE9LP002883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Auxiliary input jack
Eco indicator
Automatic Air Conditioning

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Seating

60/40 split rear bench seat

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
Qi Wireless Charging
Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof
USB Input Port
4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
Heated Front Bucket Seats with Premium Fabric Seat Material
8” Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

