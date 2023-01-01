Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,590 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10163763

10163763 Stock #: 19788

19788 VIN: 5YFB4RBE9LP002883

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Interior Heated Steering Wheel Auxiliary input jack Eco indicator Automatic Air Conditioning Safety BACKUP CAMERA Blind Spot Monitor Mechanical Push Button Start Convenience Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Seating 60/40 split rear bench seat Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features SMART KEY SYSTEM Star Safety System Qi Wireless Charging Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof USB Input Port 4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display Toyota Safety Sense2.0 Heated Front Bucket Seats with Premium Fabric Seat Material 8” Touch Screen Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.