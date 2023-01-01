Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

46,682 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,682KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10182801
  • Stock #: WM20756A
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE7LP036361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,682 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
