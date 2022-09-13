2020 Toyota Corolla ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,590 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 5 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10436577

10436577 Stock #: 21681

21681 VIN: 5YFBPRBEXLP037357

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 63,529 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Safety BACKUP CAMERA Blind Spot Monitor Interior Auxiliary input jack HEATED FRONT SEATS Eco indicator Automatic Air Conditioning Convenience Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Seating 60/40 split rear bench seat Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Star Safety System USB Input Port Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release 4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display Toyota Safety Sense2.0 8” Touch Screen Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection Power-Adjustable Heated Foldable Mirrors Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/ Driver Side Auto Up/Down 3-Spoke, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.