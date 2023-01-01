Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Toyota Corolla

122,764 KM

Details Description Features

$21,590

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Wireless Charging

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Wireless Charging

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,590

+ taxes & licensing

122,764KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPRBE2LP114884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,764 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Auxiliary input jack
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Eco indicator
Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel
Automatic Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Seating

60/40 split rear bench seat

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
Qi Wireless Charging
Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof
8" Touchscreen
USB Input Port
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Power-Adjustable Heated Foldable Mirrors
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/ Driver Side Auto Up/Down
3-Spoke, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$21,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Toyota Corolla