Blueprint 2020 Toyota Corolla LE! Heated Seats / Back Up Camera / Apple Carplay / Android And More! Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, Its that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

2020 Toyota Corolla

52,965 KM

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

52,965KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPRBE7LP085608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Blueprint 2020 Toyota Corolla LE! Heated Seats / Back Up Camera / Apple Carplay / Android And More!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, It's that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

