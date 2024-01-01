Menu
Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF9 as of 12/20/2023.

2020 Toyota Corolla

33,788 KM

$24,590

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

33,788KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPRBE8LP144195

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,788 KM

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF9 as of 12/20/2023.

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Apple CarPlay

A/C

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Automatic High Beams

Aux input
8" Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert
Pre-Collision System
Steering Assist
Road Edge Detection
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Daytime Running LED Headlights
Automatic LED Headlamps
Lane Tracing Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Toyota Corolla