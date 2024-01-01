$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
61,147KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPRBE2LP064794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # CI21512A
- Mileage 61,147 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
