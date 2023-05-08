Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/05/2023 with an estimated $1825.94 of damage. On which a $1606 claim was made.

2020 Toyota Corolla

69,338 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,338KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE4LP108391

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,338 KM

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Eco indicator
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Star Safety System
Power Windows & Door Locks
8" Touchscreen
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

