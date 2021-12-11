Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/12/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 08/04/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2020 Toyota Corolla

97,062 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,062KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE9LP020770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,062 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary input jack

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Eco indicator
60/40 split rear bench seat
Automatic Air Conditioning
Apple CarPlay

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
Qi Wireless Charging
Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters
Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof
USB Input Port
4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
Heated Front Bucket Seats with Premium Fabric Seat Material
8” Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Toyota Corolla