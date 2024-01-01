$23,490+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,000KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE3LP116885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 38,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Backup Camera, USB Input Port, Apple CarPlay and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:
Backup Camera
USB Input Port
Apple CarPlay
Auxiliary Input Jack
3-Spoke
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
Star Safety System
Blind Spot Monitor
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32558
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Auxiliary input jack
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
60/40 split rear bench seat
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Star Safety System
USB Input Port
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
8” Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Power-Adjustable Heated Foldable Mirrors
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/ Driver Side Auto Up/Down
3-Spoke, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
2020 Toyota Corolla