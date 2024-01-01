Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / Star Safety System, A/C, Aux Input and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:<br> <br>Star Safety System<br>A/C<br>Aux Input<br>Rearview Camera<br>Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36379

SE w/ Apple CarPlay, A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5YFB4RBE5LP013718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,068 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Eco indicator
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display
8” Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

