$21,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE w/ Apple CarPlay, A/C, Rearview Cam
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE w/ Apple CarPlay, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,068KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE5LP013718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 76,068 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Star Safety System, A/C, Aux Input and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:
Star Safety System
A/C
Aux Input
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Automatic High Beams
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36379
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Eco indicator
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display
8” Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2020 Toyota Corolla