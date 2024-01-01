Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay, Rearview Camera, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay<br>Rearview Camera<br>Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection<br>A/C<br>Blind Spot Monitor<br>USB Port<br>Aux Input<br>Bluetooth<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 38881

2020 Toyota Corolla

26,300 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,300KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE8LP020332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay, Rearview Camera, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:

Apple CarPlay
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
A/C
Blind Spot Monitor
USB Port
Aux Input
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38881

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Eco indicator
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Star Safety System
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
8” Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Power-Adjustable Heated Foldable Mirrors
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/ Driver Side Auto Up/Down

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth 86,762 KM $13,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Pilot Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Honda Pilot Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 87,056 KM $37,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control 66,702 KM $13,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla