Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2020 Toyota Corolla LE, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This eye-catching red sedan features a sleek design and a comfortable black interior, perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth CVT transmission, this Corolla offers a balanced blend of performance and efficiency.

This 2020 Corolla LE is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers, while the advanced safety features provide peace of mind on the road. With its low mileage of 172,050 miles, this Corolla is ready for many more miles of reliable service.

Here are five features that make this 2020 Toyota Corolla LE truly stand out:

Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with the heated front seats.
Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added confidence thanks to the blind spot monitor, alerting you to vehicles in your blind spots.
Lane Keeping Assist: This feature helps keep you centered in your lane, reducing the risk of accidents.
Heated Mirrors: Clear vision in any weather with heated side mirrors that melt away frost and ice.
Back-Up Camera: Enjoy easy parking and maneuverability with the rearview camera that provides a clear view of whats behind your vehicle.

$17385 + hst & lic. Price Includes Safefy.

2020 Toyota Corolla

172,050 MI

$17,385

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

12088066

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,385

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,050MI
VIN 5YFBPRBE7LP002775

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,050 MI

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2020 Toyota Corolla LE, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This eye-catching red sedan features a sleek design and a comfortable black interior, perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth CVT transmission, this Corolla offers a balanced blend of performance and efficiency.

This 2020 Corolla LE is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers, while the advanced safety features provide peace of mind on the road. With its low mileage of 172,050 miles, this Corolla is ready for many more miles of reliable service.

Here are five features that make this 2020 Toyota Corolla LE truly stand out:

  1. Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with the heated front seats.
  2. Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added confidence thanks to the blind spot monitor, alerting you to vehicles in your blind spots.
  3. Lane Keeping Assist: This feature helps keep you centered in your lane, reducing the risk of accidents.
  4. Heated Mirrors: Clear vision in any weather with heated side mirrors that melt away frost and ice.
  5. Back-Up Camera: Enjoy easy parking and maneuverability with the rearview camera that provides a clear view of what's behind your vehicle.

$17385 + hst & lic. Price Includes Safefy.

**Discover unbeatable financing options at Select Auto, catering to everyone—whether you have good credit, no credit, or poor credit. No Credit? NO PROBLEM! Visit our Etobicoke Dealership today and drive away with the car of your dreams! Looking for a specific vehicle that’s not currently in our inventory? We’ll hunt it down for you, ensuring you get the perfect car, truck, or SUV. With over 25 years as a trusted family-owned business and in-house service facilities, your satisfaction is our priority. Don’t miss out—follow our Instagram and like us on Facebook to stay connected! We want to hear from you, so call or text (416) 841-7058 today and let’s make it happen!**

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
$17,385

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2020 Toyota Corolla