2020 Toyota Corolla
2020 Toyota Corolla
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,050 MI
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2020 Toyota Corolla LE, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This eye-catching red sedan features a sleek design and a comfortable black interior, perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth CVT transmission, this Corolla offers a balanced blend of performance and efficiency.
This 2020 Corolla LE is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers, while the advanced safety features provide peace of mind on the road. With its low mileage of 172,050 miles, this Corolla is ready for many more miles of reliable service.
Here are five features that make this 2020 Toyota Corolla LE truly stand out:
- Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with the heated front seats.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added confidence thanks to the blind spot monitor, alerting you to vehicles in your blind spots.
- Lane Keeping Assist: This feature helps keep you centered in your lane, reducing the risk of accidents.
- Heated Mirrors: Clear vision in any weather with heated side mirrors that melt away frost and ice.
- Back-Up Camera: Enjoy easy parking and maneuverability with the rearview camera that provides a clear view of what's behind your vehicle.
$17385 + hst & lic. Price Includes Safefy.
**Discover unbeatable financing options at Select Auto, catering to everyone—whether you have good credit, no credit, or poor credit. No Credit? NO PROBLEM! Visit our Etobicoke Dealership today and drive away with the car of your dreams! Looking for a specific vehicle that’s not currently in our inventory? We’ll hunt it down for you, ensuring you get the perfect car, truck, or SUV. With over 25 years as a trusted family-owned business and in-house service facilities, your satisfaction is our priority. Don’t miss out—follow our Instagram and like us on Facebook to stay connected! We want to hear from you, so call or text (416) 841-7058 today and let’s make it happen!**
