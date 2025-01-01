Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

14,686 KM

Details Features

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

12677433

2020 Toyota Corolla

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,686KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE9LP015883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 58041
  • Mileage 14,686 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

