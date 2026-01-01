$21,390+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,390
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,890KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE9LP138566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 76,890 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
