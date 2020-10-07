+ taxes & licensing
416-248-1241
2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
416-248-1241
+ taxes & licensing
No Accidents, 1-Owner, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Blind Spot Monitor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Electric Parking Brake, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/ Wiper De-Icer, 16 Steel Wheels, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection, Lane Tracing Assist, Automatic High Beams), and much more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1