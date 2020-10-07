Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

37,000 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE TOUCHSCREEN

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE TOUCHSCREEN

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
  VIN: 5YFBPRBE3LP016964

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, 1-Owner, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Blind Spot Monitor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Electric Parking Brake, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/ Wiper De-Icer, 16 Steel Wheels, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection, Lane Tracing Assist, Automatic High Beams), and much more!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

