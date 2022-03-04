$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-456-0261
2020 Toyota Corolla
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
The Humberview Group
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6
877-456-0261
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
33,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8619584
- Stock #: 3209800A
- VIN: 5YFBPRBE1LP033357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 3209800A
- Mileage 33,559 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6