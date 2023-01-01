Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

64,071 KM

Details Description Features

$23,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

L W/ Apple CarPlay, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

L W/ Apple CarPlay, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9489253
  2. 9489253
  3. 9489253
  4. 9489253
  5. 9489253
  6. 9489253
  7. 9489253
  8. 9489253
  9. 9489253
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,890

+ taxes & licensing

64,071KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9489253
  • Stock #: 16750
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE6LP015937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16750
  • Mileage 64,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #L66 as of 04/14/2022.

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
BACKUP CAMERA
Manual air conditioning
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
60/40 split rear bench seat
Star Safety System
Automatic high beams
USB & AUX Port
7” Touch Screen
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Power-Adjustable Heated Foldable Mirrors
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/ Driver Side Auto Up/Down

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2022 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 4,024 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus NX 200t A...
 104,567 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Fusion SE ...
 67,378 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory