Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,890 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 0 7 1 K M Used



Listing ID: 9489253

9489253 Stock #: 16750

16750 VIN: 5YFBPRBE6LP015937

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16750

Mileage 64,071 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Safety BACKUP CAMERA Interior Manual air conditioning Convenience Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Seating 60/40 split rear bench seat Additional Features Star Safety System Automatic high beams USB & AUX Port 7” Touch Screen Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release Toyota Safety Sense2.0 Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection Power-Adjustable Heated Foldable Mirrors Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/ Driver Side Auto Up/Down

