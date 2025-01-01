Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Heated Side Mirrors, Panoramic Sunroof, SOS Call Support and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid include:

Power Heated Side Mirrors
Panoramic Sunroof
SOS Call Support
Heated Front Seats
Blind Spot Information System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
Heated Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44084

2020 Toyota Highlander

70,000 KM

$43,590

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof

12147360

2020 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,000KM
VIN 5TDDBRCHXLS009565

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Heated Side Mirrors, Panoramic Sunroof, SOS Call Support and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid include:

Power Heated Side Mirrors
Panoramic Sunroof
SOS Call Support
Heated Front Seats
Blind Spot Information System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
Heated Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44084

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Bluetooth

Memory Driver's Seat

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Park Assist
PUSH START BUTTON
12V outlet
120v Power outlet
JBL Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
USB Ports
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tri Zone A/C
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
SOS Call Support

2020 Toyota Highlander