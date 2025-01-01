$33,977+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
XLE-LEATHER-SUNROOF-DRIVER ASSIST-8 PASSENGER
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$33,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,410 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED
If you're looking for a reliable, well-equipped family SUV that balances comfort, space, and peace of mind, this 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE is the one to beat. Finished in stunning Blizzard White Pearl over black leather interior, it delivers a clean, modern look that never goes out of style.
With seating for up to eight passengers, this Highlander is ready for road trips, school runs, or weekend getaways with room to spare. The interior is spacious and refined, with heated front seats, a power sunroof for fresh air and natural light, and Toyotas full suite of Driver Assistance features to help keep your family safe and confident on the road.
This Highlander has been regularly serviced at Bolton Toyota and currently sits at just 93,000 km, offering plenty of dependable miles ahead. Whether you're carpooling or heading out on an adventure, its the kind of SUV that adapts effortlessly to your lifestyle while delivering Toyota's trusted reputation for long-term reliability.
Drive home a vehicle thats as ready for the daily grind as it is for family fun.
