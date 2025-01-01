Menu
<p>{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }</p><br><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**</p><br><p>**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.</p><br><p>WE<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751315178801_7025146971633505 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span> CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!</p><br><p>#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?</p><br><p>If youre looking for a reliable, well-equipped family SUV that balances comfort, space, and peace of mind, this 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE is the one to beat. Finished in stunning Blizzard White Pearl over black leather interior, it delivers a clean, modern look that never goes out of style.</p><p><br></p><p>With seating for up to eight passengers, this Highlander is ready for road trips, school runs, or weekend getaways with room to spare. The interior is spacious and refined, with heated front seats, a power sunroof for fresh air and natural light, and Toyotas full suite of Driver Assistance features to help keep your family safe and confident on the road.</p><p><br></p><p>This Highlander has been regularly serviced at Bolton Toyota and currently sits at just 93,000 km, offering plenty of dependable miles ahead. Whether youre carpooling or heading out on an adventure, its the kind of SUV that adapts effortlessly to your lifestyle while delivering Toyotas trusted reputation for long-term reliability.</p><p>Drive home a vehicle thats as ready for the daily grind as it is for family fun.</p><br><p>SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c</p><br><p>$33,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. </p><br> <p>Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $35,977 plus HST</p><br><p>TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! </p><br><p>FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!</p><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! </p><br><p>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON </p><p>301 WESTON ROAD </p><p>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 </p><br><p>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p>

2020 Toyota Highlander

93,410 KM

$33,977

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE-LEATHER-SUNROOF-DRIVER ASSIST-8 PASSENGER

12706746

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE-LEATHER-SUNROOF-DRIVER ASSIST-8 PASSENGER

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$33,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,410KM
VIN 5TDGZRBH6LS500337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
Passenger Seat
SofTex Leatherette Steering Wheel
ADAPTIVE
Connected Services by Toyota
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: 3.003
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Tires: P235/65R18
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Manual Fold Into Floor
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
driver power lumbar support
8 Touch Screen
Siri Eyes-Free
Wheels: Unique 18 Alloy
works w/Apple CarPlay
Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat
power driver variable cushion length and 4-way power passenger seat
Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio
works w/Android Auto
Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification
stolen vehicle locator
emergency assistance button
enhanced roadside assistance (1 year subscription)
Service Connect (10 year subscription)
Remote Connect (1 year subscription)
6 speakers and 4 USB charging ports
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
690 kgs (5
930 lbs)

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
