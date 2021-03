Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$29,588 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6708314

6708314 VIN: 2T3B1RFV7LW095573

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour AWD LE

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Exterior Tinted Glass Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.