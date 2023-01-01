Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Toyota RAV4

127,965 KM

Details Description Features

$26,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,965KM
Used
VIN 2T3B1RFV1LW106082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Ports
Lane Departure Alert
Steering Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 38,278 KM $21,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise, Nav 33,348 KM $41,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 22,256 KM $35,890 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4