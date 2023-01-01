Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: October 3rd 2022 - Glass Record - $732.00

2020 Toyota RAV4

63,500 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
63,500KM
Used
VIN 2T3B1RFV5LC118771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: October 3rd 2022 - Glass Record - $732.00

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Ports
Lane Departure Alert
Steering Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 28,000 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla S Upgrade w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla S Upgrade w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Sunroof 110,302 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 MINI Cooper 3 Door Hardtop w/ Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 MINI Cooper 3 Door Hardtop w/ Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats 62,875 KM $19,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4