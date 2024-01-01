Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Toyota RAV4

15,608 KM

Details Description Features

$41,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XSE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XSE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11006822
  2. 11006822
  3. 11006822
  4. 11006822
  5. 11006822
  6. 11006822
  7. 11006822
  8. 11006822
  9. 11006822
  10. 11006822
  11. 11006822
  12. 11006822
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
15,608KM
Used
VIN 2T3RWRFV4LW083400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,608 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Headlamps

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
SMART KEY SYSTEM
USB Ports
8" Touch Screen
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
Digital Display Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Road Edge Detection
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
LED Daytime Running Headlights
Engine Start/Stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 63,048 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 31,339 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S w/ Bluetooth, Rearview Monitor, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue S w/ Bluetooth, Rearview Monitor, Cruise Control, A/C 119,783 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4