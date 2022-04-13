Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 04/13/2022 with an estimated $1029.65 of damage. On which a $1030 claim was made.

2020 Toyota RAV4

89,280 KM

Details Description Features

$29,490

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Premium Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,280KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV8LW105252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Windows & Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SofTex Trimmed Seats
Road Edge Detection
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Full Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

2020 Toyota RAV4