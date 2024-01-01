$31,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,486KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3R1RFVXLC094160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 52,486 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, Drive Mode Select, USB Port and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Toyota RAV4 include:
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Drive Mode Select
USB Port
Lane Tracing Assist
Bluetooth
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Stock # 34503
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, Drive Mode Select, USB Port and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Toyota RAV4 include:
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Drive Mode Select
USB Port
Lane Tracing Assist
Bluetooth
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Stock # 34503
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Windows & Locks
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Road Edge Detection
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Full Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
4 Way Powered Drivers Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C 47,294 KM $42,490 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel 32,825 KM $29,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Toyota RAV4