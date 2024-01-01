Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, Drive Mode Select, USB Port and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Toyota RAV4 include:<br> <br>Toyota Safety Sense 2.0<br>Drive Mode Select<br>USB Port<br>Lane Tracing Assist<br>Bluetooth<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Push Button Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 34503

2020 Toyota RAV4

52,486 KM

Details Description Features

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,486KM
VIN 2T3R1RFVXLC094160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,486 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, Drive Mode Select, USB Port and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Toyota RAV4 include:

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Drive Mode Select
USB Port
Lane Tracing Assist
Bluetooth
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 34503

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Road Edge Detection
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Full Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
4 Way Powered Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C 47,294 KM $42,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 129,400 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel 32,825 KM $29,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4