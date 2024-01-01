Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Drive Mode Select (Sport, Eco, Normal), Heated Side Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.

The top features for this 2020 Toyota RAV4 include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Drive Mode Select (Sport, Eco, Normal)
Heated Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Full Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Power Windows & Locks
Blind Spot Monitor

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34593

2020 Toyota RAV4

80,000 KM

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
80,000KM
VIN 2T3Z1RFV2LC065378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Comfort

A/C

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
7" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Drive Mode Select (Sport, Eco, Normal)
Road Edge Detection
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Full Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

