2020 Toyota RAV4

Drive Mode Select , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , 7 Touchscreen Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Toyota RAV4 include:

Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7 Touchscreen Display
USB Port
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux Port
Rearview Camera
Power Windows & Locks

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39584

2020 Toyota RAV4

73,400 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

11914241

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,400KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV8LW104832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Drive Mode Select , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , 7" Touchscreen Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Toyota RAV4 include:

Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7" Touchscreen Display
USB Port
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux Port
Rearview Camera
Power Windows & Locks

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39584

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Comfort

A/C

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
AUX Port
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
Drive Mode Select
7" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Road Edge Detection
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Full Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Toyota RAV4