NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , SOS Call Support , Power Liftgate and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Toyota RAV4 include:

Power Moonroof
SOS Call Support
Power Liftgate
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake
Lane Assist
Dual Zone A/C
PowerLiftgate

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41669

2020 Toyota RAV4

84,000 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
12032131

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
VIN 2T3R1RFV7LW110233

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Power Driver's Seat

Bluetooth

Power Liftgate
Auto Headlights

Dual Zone A/C

Memory Driver's Seat

POWER MOONROOF

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Auto Windshield Wipers

USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Power Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Toyota RAV4