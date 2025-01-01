Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }</p><br><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**</p><br><p>**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.</p><br><p>WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!</p><br><p>#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?</p><br><p>SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c</p><br><p>$21,777 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. </p> <br><p>Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $23,777 plus HST</p><br><p>FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE COVERAGE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! </p><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON </p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1761240822871_41121443446061134 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span><p>301 WESTON ROAD </p><p>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 </p><br><p>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p>

2020 Toyota RAV4

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,777

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM AWD LEATHER-SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle
13107584

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM AWD LEATHER-SUNROOF

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 13107584.754869359?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=16611
  2. 13107584
  3. 13107584
  4. 13107584
  5. 13107584
  6. 13107584
  7. 13107584
  8. 13107584
  9. 13107584
  10. 13107584
  11. 13107584
  12. 13107584
  13. 13107584
  14. 13107584
  15. 13107584
Contact Seller

$21,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,000KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV8LC129939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }


**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**


**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.


WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!


#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?


SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c


$21,777 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.


Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $23,777 plus HST


FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE COVERAGE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!


COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON

301 WESTON ROAD

TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1


4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 225/65R17
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Interior

glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Safety Connect Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and manual adjustable passenger seats
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
Quasi-Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
508.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
091 kgs (4
609.9 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD-APPLE CARPLAY-HEATED SEAT-BLIND SPOT for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD-APPLE CARPLAY-HEATED SEAT-BLIND SPOT 160,000 KM $19,977 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE-SUNROOF-HEATED SEAT-POWER TRUNK for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE-SUNROOF-HEATED SEAT-POWER TRUNK 130,000 KM $18,977 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE AWD DUAL MOTOR for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE AWD DUAL MOTOR 180,000 KM $18,988 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2020 Toyota RAV4