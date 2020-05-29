Menu
$34,688

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

1-888-750-4112

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID

2020 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$34,688

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,131KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5155472
  • Stock #: 17040A
  • VIN: 2T3BWRFV1LW047942
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Silver 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD CVT 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

