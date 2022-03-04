$44,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,988
+ taxes & licensing
Westowne Mazda
416-232-2011
2020 Toyota RAV4
Limited - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
$44,988
+ taxes & licensing
35,810KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8529737
- Stock #: P4573
- VIN: 2T3D1RFV7LC076435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,810 KM
Vehicle Description
Radical design, refined drive-ability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the Toyota RAV4. This 2020 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This SUV has 35,810 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4's trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this top of the line all-wheel drive RAV4 Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with SofTex leather heated and cooled seats, a leather heated steering wheel, power sunroof, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio Premium 3.0, Apple CarPlay, wireless device charging and exclusive aluminum wheels. Additional features include a birds-eye-view camera, a power drivers seat with memory settings, rear heated seats, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, hands free power liftgate, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, parking assist and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8