2020 Toyota RAV4

$42,699 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 0 9 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8737565

8737565 Stock #: O19369A

O19369A VIN: 2T3J1RFV0LW084622

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # O19369A

Mileage 73,096 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer tilt steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Convenience Rain sensor wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.