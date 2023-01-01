Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

6,480 KM

Details Description Features

$36,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Toyota Safety Sense

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Toyota Safety Sense

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,590

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
6,480KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9825989
  • Stock #: 17809
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV7LC087359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17809
  • Mileage 6,480 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
AUX Port
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
7" Touch Screen Display
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Drive Mode Select (Sport, Eco, Normal)
Road Edge Detection
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Full Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

