$34,490+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Tri Zone A/C
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Tri Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,982KM
VIN 5TDKZ3DC8LS062915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 102,982 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Adaptive Cruise Control, Aux Input, SOS Call Support and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Toyota Sienna include:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Aux Input
SOS Call Support
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Assist
Garage Door Opener
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32688
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
Aux input
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Tri Zone A/C
SOS Call Support
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$34,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Toyota Sienna