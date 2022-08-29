2020 Toyota Supra

$62,800 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 4 1 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

VIN: WZ1DB4C0XLW023190

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nocturnal

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC8720

Mileage 50,419 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Grocery bag holder Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Battery Saver Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 2 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Active suspension integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Vehicle immobilizer power folding Carbon fiber Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Seatbelt force limiters: front Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Front suspension type: double ball joint Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Watts: 205 Front brake diameter: 13.7 Power windows: lockout button Axle ratio: 3.15 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Center console: front console with armrest Electronic parking brake: auto off Power windows: safety reverse Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Spare tire kit: inflator kit Mirror color: black Headlights: LED Rear bumper color: black Premium brakes: Brembo Impact sensor: fuel cut-off Rear brake width: 0.79 Front brake width: 1.42 Front fog lights: LED Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 18 mm Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Steering ratio: 15.1 variable intermittent Wheels: aluminum with painted accents Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm Rear spoiler color: black Upholstery: faux suede Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: black Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in. Turns lock-to-lock: 2.1 LAMP FAILURE Upholstery accents: leather-trimmed Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Instrument cluster screen size: 8.8 in. Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off visual warning height reclining maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt auto high beam dimmer element cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking tire sealant GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Center console trim: carbon fiber Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

