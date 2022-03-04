2020 Volkswagen Atlas

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 2 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8646614

8646614 Stock #: PC8234

PC8234 VIN: 1V2ME2CA1LC216007

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8234

Mileage 39,295 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Safety brake pedal system Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Exterior Trailer Hitch Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear Split 3 2 10 Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar one-touch open/close trailer stability control integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Trailer Wiring range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Grille color: chrome Parking sensors: front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Rear brake width: 0.9 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Navigation system: touch screen display Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Rear seat folding: flat Total speakers: 6 Front brake width: 1.2 Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8 Rear brake diameter: 12.2 Cross traffic alert: rear Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition Front brake diameter: 13.2 variable intermittent Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Power outlet(s): 115V rear Front fog lights: cornering Steering ratio: 13.6 Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Travel Link Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Cornering Power Panoramic Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning reclining lock operation maintenance status mast rear folding maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer safety reverse with washer horn/light operation vehicle location 12V rear auto-locking app marketplace integration 12V cargo area Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent window operation Roof rails: silver Axle ratio: 3.60

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.