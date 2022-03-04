$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport V6 SEL 4Motion, 276HP, CARPLAY, NAV, CAM, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8646614
- Stock #: PC8234
- VIN: 1V2ME2CA1LC216007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,295 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 VOLKSWAGEN ATLAS CROSS SPORT SEL 4MOTION | 3.6L V6 | 276HP | AWD | 20" VW CAPRICORN WHEELS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | PEDESTRIAN DETECTION | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL | TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM | REARVIEW CAMERA | KEYLESS ACCESS | 8" TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS WITH ADAPTIVE FRONT-LIGHT SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | POWER-ADJUSTABLE HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport features a 3.6-litre V6 engine that makes 275 horsepower and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic and VWs 4Motion All-wheel drive system.
The exterior features a Platinum Gray Metallic colour, 20" Volkswagen Capricorn wheels, chrome side window trim, a black grille with chrome accents, Dynamic LED headlights, and LED taillights. Inside it features a Black leather interior with front comfort seats, Climatronic dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped multifunction heated steering wheel and more.
Safety features include Park Distance Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rearview Camera, Hill Descent Control, Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Monitoring, Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System and more.
Vehicle Features
