2020 Volkswagen Atlas

39,295 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport V6 SEL 4Motion, 276HP, CARPLAY, NAV, CAM, PANO

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport V6 SEL 4Motion, 276HP, CARPLAY, NAV, CAM, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,295KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8646614
  • Stock #: PC8234
  • VIN: 1V2ME2CA1LC216007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8234
  • Mileage 39,295 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 VOLKSWAGEN ATLAS CROSS SPORT SEL 4MOTION | 3.6L V6 | 276HP | AWD | 20" VW CAPRICORN WHEELS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | PEDESTRIAN DETECTION | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL | TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM | REARVIEW CAMERA | KEYLESS ACCESS | 8" TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS WITH ADAPTIVE FRONT-LIGHT SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | POWER-ADJUSTABLE HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport features a 3.6-litre V6 engine that makes 275 horsepower and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic and VWs 4Motion All-wheel drive system.







The exterior features a Platinum Gray Metallic colour, 20" Volkswagen Capricorn wheels, chrome side window trim, a black grille with chrome accents, Dynamic LED headlights, and LED taillights. Inside it features a Black leather interior with front comfort seats, Climatronic dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped multifunction heated steering wheel and more.







Safety features include Park Distance Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rearview Camera, Hill Descent Control, Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Monitoring, Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Trailer Hitch
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
Split
3
2
10
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Trailer Wiring
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Rear brake width: 0.9
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Navigation system: touch screen display
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear seat folding: flat
Total speakers: 6
Front brake width: 1.2
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Cross traffic alert: rear
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Front brake diameter: 13.2
variable intermittent
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Front fog lights: cornering
Steering ratio: 13.6
Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Travel Link
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Cornering
Power Panoramic
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
safety reverse
with washer
horn/light operation
vehicle location
12V rear
auto-locking
app marketplace integration
12V cargo area
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
window operation
Roof rails: silver
Axle ratio: 3.60

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

