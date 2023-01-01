Menu
2020 Volkswagen Atlas

69,492 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Cross Sport Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

69,492KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9900686
  • Stock #: 18168
  • VIN: 1V2GC2CA8LC231395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Manual climate control
Led Headlights
Auto Start/Stop
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Pedestrian Detection
6.5” Touchscreen Infotainment
UBS-C Port

