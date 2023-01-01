Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Golf

79,222 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Golf

2020 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 10066221
  2. 10066221
  3. 10066221
  4. 10066221
  5. 10066221
  6. 10066221
  7. 10066221
  8. 10066221
  9. 10066221
  10. 10066221
  11. 10066221
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10066221
  • Stock #: 1605P

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1605P
  • Mileage 79,222 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 67,983 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Golf...
 79,222 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Highland...
 5,942 KM
$59,988 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory