2020 Volkswagen Golf
Highline ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG CPO OFF LEASE
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 99875A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 40,848 KM
Vehicle Description
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Package Opportunity to own this Certified Pre-Owned 2020 Golf Highline 5 Door 1.4 TSI regular gas 6 speed automatic with tip/sport. Dressed in Platinum Grey Metallic paint on matching Titan Black leatherette interior and equipped with 16” alloy wheels. Comes with remote entry, Kessy push button start, start/stop technology, sunroof and a new re-designed 7th generation styling. Improved interior space, larger/deeper trunk capacity, flat folding rear seats with parcel stow away, ski pass, adjustable arm rest and automatic headlights. Flat bottom GTI inspired steering wheel with tilt/telescopic, lumbar supported seats with 8-way adjustment. 8.0” MIB 2 infotainment comes with crisp sounding Bluetooth and BT Audio playback and Android Auto and Apple Carplay! 6 speakers are standard on this Golf and so are 147HP/184 lbs of torque for a very impressive accelerated drive.Come in for your test drive today at Humberview Volkswagen! VW Assurance Premium Upgrade Available!!! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VWG57AU8LM008825) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
Vehicle Features
