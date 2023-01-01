Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

33,360 KM

Details Features

$23,577

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 10736798
  2. 10736798
  3. 10736798
  4. 10736798
  5. 10736798
  6. 10736798
  7. 10736798
  8. 10736798
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,577

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
33,360KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silk Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 100166A
  • Mileage 33,360 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2016 Kia Soul SX NAV | BACKUP CAM | INFINITIY AUDIO | PANOROOF | VENTED SEATS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Kia Soul SX NAV | BACKUP CAM | INFINITIY AUDIO | PANOROOF | VENTED SEATS 123,996 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWC for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWC 79,375 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q8 55 Progressiv NAV | FRONT CAM | VENTED SEATS | PANOROOF | QUATTRO for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Audi Q8 55 Progressiv NAV | FRONT CAM | VENTED SEATS | PANOROOF | QUATTRO 71,978 KM $47,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,577

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Jetta