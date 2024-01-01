$20,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline w/ Advanced Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline w/ Advanced Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,000KM
VIN 3VWEB7BU0LM059640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Start/Stop System, Electronic Stability Control, Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Volkswagen Jetta include:
Start/Stop System
Electronic Stability Control
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Blind Spot Monitor
Rearview Camera
Hill Hold Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37818
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Blind Spot Monitor
Hill hold assist
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Seating
Leatherette Seats
Additional Features
Lane Assist
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Keyless Access
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Light Assist
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Start/Stop System
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Traffic Alert
Multifunction Camera w/ Distance Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Volkswagen Jetta