2020 Volkswagen Jetta

15,324 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Execline DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PKG CPO LOW KM TINTED!

Execline DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PKG CPO LOW KM TINTED!

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,324KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9157807
  • Stock #: 2278P
  • VIN: 3VWGB7BU1LM062278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2278P
  • Mileage 15,324 KM

Vehicle Description

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Package

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

