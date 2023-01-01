Menu
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

27,955 KM

Details Description Features

$30,980

+ tax & licensing
$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline R-Line w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Remote Start

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline R-Line w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Remote Start

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

27,955KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9900710
  • Stock #: 18219
  • VIN: 3VWEB7BUXLM033806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
60/40 split folding rear seats
Black Headliner

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB Input
Led Headlights
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Power Heated Side Mirrors
KESSY keyless access
Interior Footwell Lights
Heated Sport Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
ECO driving mode
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
8” Touchscreen Infotainment System
6 Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat
Side Assist (Blind Spot Monitor)Rear Cross Traffic Alert
R-Line Badging
Black Exterior Mirror Housing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

