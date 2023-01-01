2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9900710

9900710 Stock #: 18219

18219 VIN: 3VWEB7BUXLM033806

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 27,955 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control remote start 60/40 split folding rear seats Black Headliner Seating Leather Seats Exterior Power Sunroof Rain Sensing Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features USB Input Led Headlights Heated Front & Rear Seats Power Heated Side Mirrors KESSY keyless access Interior Footwell Lights Heated Sport Steering Wheel Apple CarPlay & Android Auto ECO driving mode Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter 8” Touchscreen Infotainment System 6 Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat Side Assist (Blind Spot Monitor)Rear Cross Traffic Alert R-Line Badging Black Exterior Mirror Housing

