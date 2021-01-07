Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Passat

9,668 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Quality Motors

416-264-1300

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Passat

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Highline Auto | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Highline Auto | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Location

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

416-264-1300

  1. 6599767
  2. 6599767
  3. 6599767
  4. 6599767
  5. 6599767
  6. 6599767
  7. 6599767
  8. 6599767
  9. 6599767
  10. 6599767
  11. 6599767
  12. 6599767
  13. 6599767
  14. 6599767
  15. 6599767
  16. 6599767
  17. 6599767
  18. 6599767
  19. 6599767
  20. 6599767
  21. 6599767
  22. 6599767
  23. 6599767
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

9,668KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6599767
  • Stock #: 005838
  • VIN: 1VWUA7A33LC005838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 005838
  • Mileage 9,668 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, SUNROOF. 2020  VW PASSAT HIGHLINE


comes well equipped with option like USB port, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Back up Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, ECO mode, Stop-Start, Bluetooth, Power Windows/Door Locks, Heated Leather Seats, and much more! 


ALL CREDIT WELCOME!! FINANCING AVAILABLE * BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED, DIVORCE... NO PROBLEM.RATE AS LOW AS 4.99 % ...OAC


APPLY ONLINE AT: www.autoloanapplication.ca


OVER 200 CARS TO CHOOSE FROM ..PLEASE CHECK US OUT AT


www.torontoqualitymotors.ca....


PLEASE CALL 1888 395 4243 or 416 264 1300, FORMER DAILY RENTAL...


VEHICLE LOCATION: 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5 


ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILSTHIS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE AND NOT CERTIFIED.. CERTIFICATION  IS AVAILABLE FOR $695


VEHICLE LOCATION: 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Quality Motors

2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 21,014 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 40,476 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V 4WD ...
 101,167 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Quality Motors

Toronto Quality Motors

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-1300

Alternate Numbers
416-838-2642 / 416-264-4378
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory