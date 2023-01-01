$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10012575
- Stock #: 99962A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,377 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Power Sunroof What an amazing opportunity to own this 2020 Tiguan Comfortline with Panoramic Sunroof! Dressed in Pure White exterior paint on Titan Black leatherette interior and 17” Tusla alloy wheels. Equipped with a 2.0L turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Comes with Bluetooth with BT Audio stream and smartphone integration. Also comes with an 8-way power driver’s seat, arm rest, auto dimming rearview mirror, dual climate control, heated front seats, heated washer nozzles, rain sensing wipers and so much more!! Don’t miss out! Drive it first at HG VW! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (V3VV2B7AX7LM144218IN) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
Vehicle Features
