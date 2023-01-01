Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

37,377 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 10012575
  2. 10012575
  3. 10012575
  4. 10012575
  5. 10012575
  6. 10012575
  7. 10012575
  8. 10012575
  9. 10012575
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
37,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012575
  • Stock #: 99962A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99962A
  • Mileage 37,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Power Sunroof What an amazing opportunity to own this 2020 Tiguan Comfortline with Panoramic Sunroof! Dressed in Pure White exterior paint on Titan Black leatherette interior and 17” Tusla alloy wheels. Equipped with a 2.0L turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Comes with Bluetooth with BT Audio stream and smartphone integration. Also comes with an 8-way power driver’s seat, arm rest, auto dimming rearview mirror, dual climate control, heated front seats, heated washer nozzles, rain sensing wipers and so much more!! Don’t miss out! Drive it first at HG VW! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (V3VV2B7AX7LM144218IN) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2022 Honda Civic LX ...
 19,060 KM
$32,929 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 61,949 KM
$35,288 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Highland...
 10,683 KM
$65,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory