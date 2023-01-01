Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

44,381 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG! AREA 360CAM CPO OFF LEASE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG! AREA 360CAM CPO OFF LEASE

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 10060482
  2. 10060482
  3. 10060482
  4. 10060482
  5. 10060482
  6. 10060482
  7. 10060482
  8. 10060482
  9. 10060482
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
44,381KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10060482
  • Stock #: 100003A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 100003A
  • Mileage 44,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Package

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2023 Toyota Camry SE
 3,831 KM
$37,488 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry SE...
 58,347 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 136,320 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory