2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 7 SEATER ADVANCE DRIVER ASSIST SYSTEM 360 CAM CPO
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 67,983 KM
Vehicle Description
Third Row Package, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Package What an amazing opportunity to own this 2020 Tiguan Highline 4Motion with Driver Assist Package and Third Row Package! Dressed in classic White exterior on Titan Black leather interior and 18” Nizza alloy wheels. Equipped with a 2.0L turbocharged engine, 8 speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Comes with Bluetooth with BT Audio stream and smartphone integration. Also comes with an Fender Premium Audio System, Digital Cockpit, remote start, auto dimming rearview mirror, Power-autofolding, heated exterior mirrors with memory and reverse tilt-down function, dual climate control, heated front seats, heated washer nozzles, rain sensing wipers and so much more!! Driving this vehicle will be a breeze with its forward Blind spot detection with rear traffic alert, backup camera, Kessy system, forward collision warning, automatic braking and pedestrian monitoring and navigation package. Fit the whole family with three rows of seating! Don’t miss out! Drive it today at Humberview Volkswagen! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (3VV4B7AX4LM155511) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information
Vehicle Features
