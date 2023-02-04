Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: February 4th 2023 - Glass Record - $176.00

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,590

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AXXLM142558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Panoramic Power Sunroof
Blind Spot Detection
Keyless Access
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
12V Power Outlets
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Audio Inputs

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan